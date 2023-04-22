A short video showed a male panel beater working on a Mercedes Benz ML350 to upgrade it to look like a 2013 model of the ML series

The panel beater made many reconstructions on the car's body so that he can achieve the shape of an ML350 2013 version

Many Nigerians who watched the video feared that the upgrade may have dire future consequences for the car

A TikTok account (@ckautos) has shown the moments a Mercedes Benz ML350 2008 model was upgraded to a 2013 version.

According to the voiceover in the video, a customer who wanted the remodelling brought the car to the @ckautos' workshop. A part of the clip showed the moment a panel beater reconstructed the booth.

The upgrade raised a lot of questions online. Photo source: @ckautos

From Mercedes Benz ML250 2008 to 2013 version

The thorough work done to upgrade the Mercedes Benz included changing the door handles and side mirrors. Many people were wowed by it all.

After the car was done and repainted black, the owner demanded it is changed to white. Some people wondered why the man could not just buy the model he wanted.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Aimasiko6060

"Normal upgrade involve only the head lamp, taillight,grill, bumper perhaps bonet and side mirror.. Avoid cutting the body."

Destiny Udensi said:

"A Mercedes fan like me will still know it’s facelifted."

Kanartech said:

"Nice Idea that will be use to create a new car not changing this particular one."

valentine said:

"Why not buy the doors?"

ELCLAXXICO said:

"Just close eye buy the 2013."

Pawo said:

"Instead of upgrading why not buy the latest model."

tomii__md said:

"I pity the paint job with the amount of body fillers that will go on that car, it will be cracking monthly and you will have to be respraying monthly."

officialsly68 wondered:

"If you no get money to buy the latest model why can’t you drive it like that?"

holawalay said:

"This upgrade is way too much, the vehicle will have so much body filler."

