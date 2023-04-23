A creative Nigerian man has shared a video of the Mercedes Benz S Class of 2008 he upgraded to a 2022 model

The vehicle's bumper and headlight looked different, with creative decoration touches done on its body

Many Nigerians who saw the transformation video of the vehicle were wowed as they wondered if it was too expensive

A young Nigerian man known as @juniorifeanyi857 has shared a video of a Mercedes Benz S-Class 2008 he upgraded to a 2022 model.

In one of the videos he shared of the car, he showed people how the car looked before it was remodelled.

Some people wondered if the upgrade was not expensive.

Around the Benz were other vehicles waiting for remodelling. He changed the lights and bumper of the vehicle. Many people who saw the transformed look were amazed.

Some social media users wondered if the upgrade was not more expensive than buying a new vehicle. This would not be the first upgrade in Nigeria, a Mercedes Benz ML350 2008 was also modified to look like a 2013 model recently.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

BERK said:

"It costs more than the 2008 s class."

sparkzy asked:

"Setting levels bro hope you can do the interior as well?"

He replied:

"By God's grace."

Attah Arome wondered:

"Brooo how? Na you try pass o."

DJ said:

"You might as well buy another car as expensive as this probably is lol."

Adicohen said:

"Respect the 3rd world countries body shops they are actually very good under the conditions the tolls they have."

WhtAskWhy doubted him:

"That’s not the same car."

The man replied:

"Bring your car so you go confirm."

westoncharm said:

"Now do a 2004 rolls royce phantom."

mineetubiebi said:

"Na mumu dey buy new car."

Man upgraded Lexus 2007 to 2023 model

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, @mohammed_lexus, who specialises in car modifications shared a video of how he upgraded a person's Lexus vehicle from 2007 to a 2023 version.

For the modification, he had to first change the car's colour to deep black. The bumper was changed. The bonnet also looks different, giving an outlook of a sportscar.

The vehicle's head and rear lights were also changed. In the clip, he showed how the car was wrapped in glossy black to change its former silver colour.

