A lady has tearfully revealed her experience with her female friend who has been friends with her since year one in school.

After her last paper in school, her friend arrived alongside some other friends to write on her white shirt.

However, the lady got heartbroken when she finally took off her shirt to read what was written on it.

According to her, her friend wrote "beginning of misery" on her shirt. She knew she was the one because she was the only one who had a black marker.

Dexterouz11 who shared the story via Twitter said:

"My friend, who just finished her last paper in Ebonyi said her female friend since year 1 wrote 'Beginning of misery' on her signout shirt. She was the only person that used a black marker to write on her shirt. I repeat "Everybody is not your friend."

Lady shows charms removed from her body after visiting the village

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has caused a stir on social media as she showcased the six pins removed from different parts of her body.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, reposted by @lindaikejiblogofficial on Instagram, the lady claimed that the pins were removed from her mammary glands, legs, eyes and abdomen by a native doctor. According to her, it was not a surprise as it was not the first time such a thing would happen to her.

She narrated that in her village, there is a charm people do that leaves others sick without them knowing it. She said it involves the use of pins. In the video, she took a bike to the native doctor's place, where she was stripped naked while the pin-removal exercise was done.

Source: Legit.ng