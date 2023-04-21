A groom surprised his wife during their wedding reception as he presented her with a permanent Canadian residence card

The beautiful bride was surprised as she screamed in great delight when she saw that it was a "green card"

Many Nigerians who watched the couple's video on Instagram congratulated them, as some said the lady must have been interviewed for the Canadian card

A video shared by Tunde Ednut on Instagram showed a bride in a luxurious wedding gown as she danced during her marriage ceremony.

While the woman was dancing, the husband knelt and told his bride to follow him for a gift. They got to a family member's place, and a permanent Canadian residence card was presented to her.

People said the lady must have stayed a bit in Canada to be qualified for the card. Photo source: @mufasatundeednut

Source: TikTok

Lady got Canadian permanent residence card

The moment the card was held high and everybody saw what it was, people screamed in delight. The bride was also overwhelmed with joy.

Many people took to the video's comment section to say that the lady got a dream gift on her special day. Some believed she must have known before the day. A part of the video's caption said:

"Romantic jakpa..."

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with more than 46,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

dr_godwin said:

"Exactly what I am planning to Present US Green card to my Future Wife on the day of our wedding party."

gran_bee said:

"Not to be a spoiler but they’ve most likely landed before, and had their pr card sent to them! But again congratulations to both of them."

thatsarah_c said:

"Heavenly father you know tomorrow is also my wedding and I don't have anyone that can gift me this... I pray in your name to pls send me an angel that can surprise I and my husband ijn Amen."

ayotundeiam said:

"She didn't go for any interview at the Canadian embassy and them just dash her green card? Lol! She knew jor! Only those who don't understand the process of green card will believe this ish!! happy married life."

Source: Legit.ng