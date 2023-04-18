A cheerful video of a Nigerian man dancing and having a good time with his mother has gone viral on social media

In the video, the proud son held his mother tightly while vibing to a song that was playing in the background

The cute video has attracted lots of comments from netizens who applauded him for making beautiful and happy memories with his mum

A Nigerian man and his doting mother have gone viral on social media after showcasing their dance moves.

While sharing the video via his official account @ubacubana, he advised netizens to always make sure that their mothers are happy.

Woman dances with son Photo credit: @ubacubana

Source: TikTok

They both danced excitedly to a native Igbo song that was playing in the background. The song hailed mothers and appreciated their impact on the lives of their children.

The video has attracted lots of comments from netizens who appreciated how greatly he relates with his mom.

He wrote:

"In everything you do, try to make sure your mom is happy."

Social media reactions

@anderlychiomauzoh said:

"Like mother like son sweet mother living longer."

@patrickisaac757 wrote:

"Bro, make your mom happy, she deserves all the love."

@faitheze118 reacted:

"Lovely."

@Louisaemejor added:

"Interesting I love her so much."

@Shatel Sha Sha said:

"Your mom is cute."

@Big baby commented:

"See the way I’m smiling."

@chizzy09:

"Our mom our pride."

@innocentgladys reacted:

"Mum is always the first lover."

@princelovsilver added:

"Sweet mom."

@nkoyoetim19 wrote:

"Mama go Sabi dance ooo, see her steps sef."

@Nurse NK11:11:

"I love the way you do things with your mum, keep it up my son."

@Peter Chidinma said:

"Very sweet mom."

@Akpos Jackson Arue added:

"Mama na mama. God bless our mother."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng