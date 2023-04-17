A TikTok video shows the moment when an old woman was joined in wedlock with her husband

The video which has been viewed over 176k times shows that the woman went to the altar with a walking stick

Her determination to get wedded to her man despite her old age has sparked positive reactions among young TikTokers

Young people on TikTok are praising a woman who got wedded to her husband at a very old age.

In the video, which was posted by @mbhdirector, the old woman walked to the altar with a aid of a walking stick.

The old woman walked to the altar with a man. Photo credit: TikTok/@mbhdirector.

Source: TikTok

A man thought to be her husband was also seen walking beside her in the short video which lasted just 30 seconds.

Video of old woman in wedding gown goes viral on TikTok

She walked slowly to the altar with cheers and singing from a crowd of well-wishers who were in the church.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It was such a happy moment as the crowd could not control their emotions when the couple emerged.

A lot of people have described the old woman's wedding as a dream come true for her.

It is not clear where the video was recorded, but it has gone viral and gained traction on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@rebeccaasante20 said:

"More blessings."

@AwuraAkua said:

"Waooooooo, l pray for many more joyous years."

@Famatta Nagbe reacted:

"Happy joyful marriage mommy and Daddy."

@ellaogochimere said:

"Happy married life."

@user1100371917648 commented:

"May God continue to be with us even more, my family."

@Constance11 said:

"I like the song it's nice though, I don't hear the language."

@God's Eye commented:

"God's timing."

@shuz_11 said:

"To their children and relatives, I salute you. A dream comes true. Overflowing love for your relative. Well done and congrats."

@sylvia commented:

"The end is better than the beginning."

@user269230499195 said:

"Love is a beautiful thing."

Video of a bride dancing with her waist goes viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady danced in a powerful way during her wedding ceremony.

In a video which was posted on TikTok, the lady was beautifully dressed in a traditional way.

Mostly, she used her waist to dance, and this made some people to liken her to popular musician, Shakira.

Source: Legit.ng