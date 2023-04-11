Mixed reactions have trailed a trending video of a Nigerian boy dancing alongside his young mother

The boy was recording the video at first when he was joined by his beautiful mother and they did it together

While many people gushed over how young and beautiful she looked, others seized the opportunity to woo her

A Nigerian mother and her young son have become a viral sensation over their dance video.

The clip shared on TikTok by her son started with him doing some dance moves for the camera until she appeared on the screen out of the blue.

Mum and son had a nice time. Photo Credit: @ypc_vyrusky

Source: TikTok

Seeing his mother, the lad's face lit up and together mother and son danced, showcasing funny steps.

Sharing the clip, the boy gushed over his young-looking mother and wrote that he loves her. Many netizens could not stop gushing over how young and pretty she looks.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Mercyback said:

"Omo your mum is so young is good to have a child early sha."

Pato$ said:

"Wow she’s still looking very young take care of her."

Abbati7 said:

"Those she have a boyfriend she looks younger than u."

paulisonchibuike said:

"Boy I will love to be ur stepdad."

callmedavid said:

"Leave mummy alone she wants to dance."

Bubu_of_Ph said:

"You almost held her like your girlfriend."

user1274853975629 said:

"She is beautiful and looking younger."

eni_ola01 said:

"How come your mum is pretty like this ….Omoh."

AlexaGh said:

"Aww so cute .

"Some mummies are the best."

