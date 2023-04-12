A video of a young lady getting distracted by her young-looking mother at a beach has gone viral on social media

In the video, she rocked a red and white striped shirt with a skirt and cute colour hair extensions

While dancing at the beach, her mother decided to crash the session and joined in the dance floor

A pretty young girl was enjoying herself at the beach when her mother bumped into her video.

In the trending video, shared by @meyiwa_vera, the young girl decided to showcase her dance moves in the presence of people.

Pretty mum dances with grown daughter Photo credit: @meyiwa_vera

Source: TikTok

She was modestly dressed in a red and white striped shirt and swimwear. Her hair extensions were almost of similar colour to her swimwear.

The smart daughter began to dance gently using her hand gestures and light body movements.

Her funny mother who was watching from a corner decided to crash her daughter's dance session.

She danced from the left side into the camera view and her daughter immediately slowed down her dancing pace while staring at her mother in awe.

They however choose to share the spotlight and danced together. The mother wore an overall white beach gown with the same colour hair extensions as her daughter.

What was more adorable was the fact that the mother and daughter looked just like twin sisters.

Far in the background, some people were seen watching the entire show from a vendor's stall.

Social media reactions

Watch the video below:

Mum dances with grown daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that although Nigerian society frowns at teenage pregnancy, it has gradually become inevitable. A Nigerian woman @mjthebaddest1 on TikTok has melted hearts online after flaunting her beautiful daughter, whom she had at the early age of 15.

A trending video showed the woman and her daughter dancing beautifully, to the admiration of many netizens. An age stamp above them revealed that the mother was born in 1994, while her daughter was born in 2009. In the dance video, they rocked trousers and a stylish hairstyle to showcase their dance moves.

The young girl looked steadily at the camera while the mother occasionally looked at her daughter as they danced away.

Source: Legit.ng