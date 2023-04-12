Mixed reactions have trailed a trending video showing a curvy woman and her daughter having a nice dance time

The young-looking pretty ladies showcased native dance steps to Flavour's hit song Game Changer but confused netizens

While many people gushed over their great physical beauty, people had a hard time telling the mother from daughter

A curvy young-looking woman and her pretty daughter have become a viral sensation after their video surfaced on the net.

The TikTok clip which has amassed over a million views showed the women dancing to singer Falavour's song Game Changer.

The mother joined her daughter in dancing. Photo Credit: @chancelvie_4luv

Source: TikTok

Rocking high boots on jeans, the woman's daughter danced behind her mother who appeared to be engrossed with her phone.

The lady danced as if sizing up her mother's voluptuous physique. Her mum smiled and soon joined her in dancing as soon as the song got to its popular first verse.

They tried to dance in steps common among the Igbo people. People gushed over their physiques. There were those who could not tell mother from daughter.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

user2549705313807 said:

"I wish my mom was here .to do the same with me."

Ritecrummy said:

"Who is the mother and who is the daughter, beautiful."

Diplomatic Alali said:

"On what day where you ladies created."

Estybby mgbe said:

"When I see this I wish to have a good mother in-law as I no get mama."

noziphoduma560 said:

"Is your mom waiting for someone to come pick her up coz wow."

FAD k said:

"Hmmm the mother know how to dance more than her daughter."

helenpaulus99 said:

"You look like sisters."

VictoryGh said:

"My question who is the Mother please????"

Mum and daughter dance

Source: Legit.ng