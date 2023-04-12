A Nigerian lady has gushed over her wealthy lover who has been taking care of her since she got pregnant

While sharing the video via her TikTok account, the lady expressed her excitement about getting pregnant for a rich man

Reacting to the video, social media users have penned down their thoughts and many wished to be in her shoes

A beautiful Nigerian lady has revealed how she fortunately got pregnant for an Igbo 'billionaire'.

According to the expectant mother, her wealthy lover has been showering her with luxury treats after finding out that she's pregnant with twins.

Lady pregnant for Igbo billionaire Photo credit: @franyjacobs

Source: TikTok

In a video shared via her official account @franyjacobs, she showed off the premium treatment she has been getting from her lover.

One of the clips captured her unboxing a brand new Apple phone which her lover got for her at the hospital.

In another clip, she posed beside an expensive whip alongside guards who were there to ensure her safety.

"When you get pregnant with twins for a young Igbo baller", the lady bragged on TikTok.

Social media reactions

@anjolashobs8 said:

"The conqueror, the champion, the lion is hereeeeee."

@dearjo2 stated:

"I claim a good husband and beautiful kids too amen."

@janetseyramkwaku reacted:

"Woow God bless you, some of you are really lucky in fact lucky is ur name."

@hotbabe_obi said:

"Nothing wey God no felt do sha. I strongly believe God will bless my man one day."

@morenikeji3937 reacted:

"Aside Regina Daniel’s, you are the next person that can give me advice on relationship."

@toriapremium stated:

"He really was there with you mine made me hate wanting to ever get pregnant. Currently thinking of taking family planning."

@sugarmamismile added:

"Your own good naa my own leave the twins for me run follow woman. Abeg my sister enjoy."

Source: Legit.ng