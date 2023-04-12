A young lady with a kind heart went on the street to gift two older women a manual umbrellas

In the viral video, the young lady walked up to the two woman and gave them an umbrella each and they reacted emotionally

Another woman in the video did not only get an umbrella but also got a wrapper but it was the reaction of the second one who only got an umbrella that most received attention

Kindness is one of the most important things in life and it can make people happy as well as make the world a better place.

A simple kindness could go a long way and in the case of a young lady who gave out two umbrellas to women in the street, it was not any different.

Girl gets prayers from excited mother. Photo credit: @nannynanny167 Source: TikTok

In a viral video shared by @nannynanny167, a young woman dressed in black outfit entered the street with a wrapper and two umbrellas. Eventually, she gave them all out.

Second woman prays

The first woman in the video got a wrapper and one umbrella and the second woman got just an umbrella.

But it was the reaction of the second woman that most touched people who watched it. As soon as she received the gift of her umbrella, she knelt down immediately to thank the young girl.

She did not stop at that, she raised up her hand and began to pray for the lady who gave her the umbrella.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered 40,000 likes with more than 1000 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video as shared by @nannynanny167 below:

