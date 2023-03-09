A heartwarming video of a young man helping out a little girl with some money has melted hearts online

The young girl recently went viral on social media after she was spotted begging in the streets of Port Harcourt

The video generated a lot of reactions and this made the young man trace her back to her location to extend a helping hand

A Tiktok user with username @Mr_Iyfe was walking down a busy road in Port Harcourt when he met some children begging for money.

One of the kids, a girl named Aisha, began to hype him with every popular hype slangs that one could possibly know.

Little girl receives cash gift Photo Credit: @mr_iyfe1

Source: TikTok

She walked a while with him, continuing with the art before they parted ways.

When he posted the first video, a lot of people commented and advised that he goes back to trace the young girl and see if he could help her out financially.

They admitted that they were impressed with how well she performed the art despite her age and circumstances and felt that she deserved better than what her current life was giving her.

Many also pledged to help out financially once Mr Iyfe finds her. The next day, Mr Iyfe returned to the same road in an attempt to find her.

After walking for a few minutes, he found Aisha and he hugged her. She then took him to meet her mother.

He informed her about the reason he searched for her and admitted that due to the current cash crunch in the country, he couldn't get a substantial amount in cash, but he promised that with the help of internet strangers, he would be able to do more.

He gave her N5000 and promised her mother that he would return. The mother stared at him without making any comment. Some netizens have also shown interest in sending Aisha to school.

Social media reactions

@mikelee22211 wrote:

"Bro I can sponsor her to school if her mom agrees."

@prince_talibs said:

"Who noticed she got inner Beauty."

@queendinma1 wrote:

"I know the girl the day I saw her she one use hyping kill me she say aunty even if na dat drink wey u hold for hand e go go long wey omo I gave."

@uche913 commented:

"I will give her 1 million naira."

@tkemyrich wrote:

"Never seen your Page except for her video always on sabinus I see u."

@boyejob commented:

"I will give her 200k."

@dikenma7 commented:

"Igbo no fit rule buh na them beg pass u cannot c an Igbo blood on d street like this."

@bossmlla wrote:

"I love the little girl, how can I help her?"

@aramidetemitope5 said:

"U never know wetin u enter O."

@traceboss73 wrote:

"Nice 1 but no be me again to help this people."

@onyizaza commented:

"Thank God I came when you find her. please how can we help her abeg?"

@uchannel_5 wrote:

"Please Igbos, those use their elite to judge the children, keep ur beef with the adults as for the children, always love them."

@jimmychan257 wrote:

"almajiri! later them go talk say na them get money pass i pity hausa."

@tonycruiz_ commented:

"Omo joy one kill me."

See post below:

Little girl uses slangs to beg on the road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has earned accolades from netizens after showing off her smartness on the road.

The child beggar spotted a man whom she felt was rich enough to bless her with cash, and she decided to approach him. She rushed after him and used slangs to hype him and appeal for funds from him. The young man who was shocked over her perfect use of slangs brought out his phone to record the moment.

@patninnian stated: "These children eeh, na so one tell me say aunty God use two days create you,see nose, see skin colour, see your fine wig. Omo baby girl finish."

Source: Legit.ng