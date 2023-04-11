A mother whose triplets are just 41 days old has shown how happy she is as she danced with them in a video

The woman carried two babies in her hands with the third one on her back with relative ease that amazed many

TikTokers who watched her video prayed to have the same blessing she has, as some congratulated her

A beautiful mother @habeebulaisekinah5 of new triplets has shared a video showing she is grateful for her newborns as she celebrated.

The woman revealed that the kid are 41 days old. She backed one of the triplets while carrying others in both hands.

The mother celebrated God's faithfulness in her life. Photo source: @habeebulaisekinah5

Source: TikTok

Mother of triplets rejoiced

The mother smiled as she danced to a song saying, "I love you baby; oh baby....". Many women who are looking forward to being mothers congratulated her.

A peek at the lady's page showed she has been making videos of the triplets since she gave birth to them.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1400 comments with more than 20,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Hajarah kantono said:

"Congratulations sis,, please pray for me. I really love twins or triples..."

user2338030766210harriet said:

"Wow congrats."

lizzy gold said:

"I am pregnant and i need them."

Nana Ama5747 said:

"Congratulations. I tap in ur blessing."

I'm cate said:

"Wow. I would like to have this one day."

Flora mercy said:

"God will continue to take care of them for you in Jesus name Amen."

mikky Gold said:

"May God almighty keep them grow in sound health."

mercygold4799 said:

"Congratulations. God I need this please answer my prayers."

Source: Legit.ng