A clip of a Nigerian lecturer video-bombing his student's velfie has stirred hilarious reactions on social media

The social media savvy lady was recording a video in the university premises when her lecturer decided to watch her

Many people who watched the video remarked that the lecturer has a resemblance to Peter Obi while others found it hilarious

A female student of Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO), Benin has shared how her lecturer video-bombed her clip in school.

The lady identified as Funke was recording herself doing some dance moves to The Money by Davido when her lecturer descended a flight of stairs behind her.

She was joined by her male lecturer. Photo Credit: @btacha2

She refused to halt her recording and had a shy smile on her face as her lecturer stopped to catch a glimpse of what she was doing.

After a while, she turned around to acknowledge the presence of the lecturer who had a welcoming countenance.

The TikTok clip left many people in stitches over the academic's reaction.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

slimsultan said:

"I love ur confidence despite the fact dat ur lecturer is looking at u didn’t stop."

maamibella52 said:

"He resemble peter obi ajeh."

Abisolagold said:

"He come resemble Peter obi."

#kennyentertain1 said:

"Lecturer be like this one that have F in my course."

Francis Massimo said:

"He mind be like see this one with 6carryover on my course still dey dance."

boseolufunke said:

"If na my department na front u go sit down on exams day."

demmyporch said:

"Lecturer don spoil wetin yu want do."

morayo said:

"Wetin do ur lecturer month abi na my eyes they pain me."

Lecturer finds female student dancing alone in class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a male lecturer had caught his student dancing alone in the class.

In a hilarious video on TikTok, the lady was seen acting so shy while her lecturer showed off a wide grin.

He asked her to continue dancing and after gathering the courage to do so, she resumed her dance showcase. Sharing the video of TikTok, the lady identified as Ahwurah Benah said she got so shy after seeing her lecturer beside her.

