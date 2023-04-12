Amid doing massive promo run for his new album Timeless, Nigerian singer Davido made a surprise appearance at a couple's wedding in Barcelona

The couple's parents got the A-list artiste to perform at the wedding without the knowledge of the lovebirds

At the lovely occasion, the singer performed new songs and did the Unavailable challenge with the couple

Nigerian singer Davido shutdown a couple's wedding in Barcelona, Spain with his electrifying performance.

One of the guests at the occasion shared a clip of the singer's performance at the wedding on TikTok, saying that his friend's parents got the singer to surprise the couple.

Davido made a surprise appearance at their wedding Photo Credit: @bukkybalboa

Source: TikTok

Rocking a white t-shirt with numerous chains around his neck and wrists, Davido performed Feel and Unavailable which are new songs in his recently released album Timeless.

He did the viral Unavailable challenge dance with the trendy and excited couple and got guests singing to his new songs as he performed.

The video from the wedding has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

ekitifinest said:

"Omo is always good better friends oooo. GOD With better wey go get support me. in whatever I dooo."

Girl_eme said:

"See as Davido Dey sweat my love."

obpa said:

"Yea Davido will be performing at my wedding too. He get no choice cause it’ll be his wedding too."

Danny Erskine De Entertainer said:

"It’s not just money. It takes a whole lot to get Davido to a wedding or birthday bash. This shows you how humble Davido is."

officialtimmyg1 said:

"Who else saw that davido’s 44 tattoo? He really love the guy."

Chelsea. said:

"I would faint and then hold his trouser."

Abdul Jawula said:

"People don't understand how much it would cost to book an A list artiste during an album promo run."

stelafinsky said:

"Money is good my people.. maybe thats why we all don't have it."

Davido performs for free at couple's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Davido had performed for free at a couple's wedding in Ghana.

According to Vinnie, the singer and the couple were lodged at the same hotel and he decided to perform for them at their beautiful ceremony for free.

In one of the videos, Davido was spotted singing his new single FEM as guests and the new couple danced and jumped up in excitement.

The bride was dressed in a lovely brown dress and the groom donned a white shirt and sky-blue jacket with a brown tie to match.

