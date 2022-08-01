A student, Ahwurah Benah, was showing off her dance moves in class when a lecturer walked in and saw her

In a video making rounds online, the lecturer stood beside her with a smiling face and she got so shy immediately

However, she later summoned courage to continue dancing while her lecturer watched her in awe

A viral video has captured a student of a tertiary institution dancing in the presence of her lecturer.

Apparently, the lady was dancing alone in class before her lecturer walked in and stood beside her.

In the hilarious video on TikTok, the lady was seen acting so shy while her lecturer showed off a wide grin.

Lady dances for lecturer Photo Credit: Ahwura benah

Source: UGC

He asked her to continue dancing and after gathering courage to do so, she resumed her dance show.

Sharing the video of TikTok, the lady identified as Ahwurah Benah said she got so shy after seeing her lecturer beside her.

TikTok users react to funny dance video

@melanin_beautyy said:

"Since when did Accra Technical University Lectures become this friendly ."

@abena_baileys01 wrote:

"Not my lecturer forcing me to do tiktok for him to see before he vote for me."

@itzifunanya7 reacted:

"Just wait until you don’t write well in his course .. you go understand ."

@titan_7_ said:

"She has already passed the exam before the exam started ...I'm gone."

@nayaaduomi3 noted:

"I remember the day I was also caught doing snap and my lecturer was like, Have you paid your school fees ?."

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a funny lecturer asked one of his students to dance in the presence of his coursemates if he wants 10 marks.

Knowing how good he is at dancing, the excited student came out and danced with so much enthusiasm. In a hilarious video, the talented student was seen dancing legwork and showing off other amazing dance styles.

While he danced, the lecturer stared at him in amazement. It was however not stated if he was later awarded the 10 marks or not for his beautiful display.

Source: Legit.ng