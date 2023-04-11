A Nigerian lady burst into tears after her boyfriend deleted a video she posted on her TikTok page

She cried bitterly like a baby and refused to be consoled and this did not sit well with her boyfriend

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as many blasted the man for the way he spoke to her and behaved

A video of a Nigerian lady weeping uncontrollably over her deleted TikTok video has elicited massive reactions online.

In the clip, her boyfriend explained that she was crying because he deleted her TikTok video of 15k likes and slammed her for it.

He took a swipe at TikTokers as he expressed disappointment at what the platform has reduced his girl to.

He went on to threaten to shatter her 1Phone 11, saying he bought it for her. He captioned the video:

"When Tiktok one spoil my relationship I Delete videos she da cry like say she chop breakfast."

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Lilian said:

"Why did u delete d video? u can put the video on private and d likes will still be der. don’t try it again nd apologize to her now."

mide.pearl012 said:

"You don't have to talk to her like that and even though you want to don't publicize it , this sounded like an insult please."

faithnnaemeka462 said:

"My bf then deleted all the cultists songs in my phone then even though he was not the person that bought it ooo but it was for my own good."

kiki said:

"Oga o,ontop say nah you buy phone nah why you dey sound like i better pass my neighbor generator."

bukolami053 said:

"I Dey see some mumu comment for here the guy nor beat her o. Nah because he just delete video Nahin make her dey cry. Una Dey cap day nah because."

OBASDC said:

"The day i delete only CapCut for my babe phone lasan we fight like."

Yurlady96 said:

"See insult ontop iPhone 11 wey my younger brother dey use."

Mhiz Yhomzee said:

"Who noticed that the guy actually wants everyone to know that he’s the one that bought the phone “you are mad ."

