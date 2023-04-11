A Nigerian man has shared the voice note he received from his little daughter who just clocked two

In the hilarious voice note on WhatsApp, the little girl utilised the platform to express her needs to her father

Social media users have reacted massively to the post with many sharing their experiences with their toddlers

A Nigerian father has kept people in stitches after sharing his WhatsApp conversation with his two-year-old daughter.

The little girl had taken her mother's phone to send a hilarious voice note to her father requesting money.

2-year-old girl sends WhatsApp voice note to dad Photo credit: @mopride

Source: TikTok

In the voice note shared by @mopride_ on TikTok, the smart child revealed what she needed the money for and asked her father to do the needful by sending the money.

Netizens have penned down hilarious comments regarding the clip with some asking if the child was truly two years old.

Social media reactions

@tessyabel asked:

"This girl wey like money like this. Are you sure this child is two years old?"

@angelananaserwaah reacted:

"I told my nephew I don’t have money then he gave me my phone that I've to buy money from my phone. How can I buy money."

@akincollins0 asked:

"So, una put am for middle? Wickedness."

@shadianunualmas reacted:

"Two and she can talk like that."

@achefcalledgod added:

"Madam baby now talks so well!"

See the post below:

Girl uses WhatsApp audio to report mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, @juli_osab, shared a video with her niece's audio messages after she asked for money for ice cream. The lady who revealed she gave her the sum of N10,000 for that purpose was surprised when the girl returned with complaints.

She said her mother had spent the money and refused to give her. In the WhatsApp messages she sent her aunty, the kid revealed that her mother had "eaten" the money.

She said her mum did not buy the ice cream and cake for her. The girl implored her aunty to get the ice cream herself. The video has gathered over 1000 comments with more than 36,000 likes.

Source: Legit.ng