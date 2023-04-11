A video showing a daughter who participated in the pick one challenge with her father has gone viral on TikTok

In the viral video, the girl was presenting to her father a series of papers and then right after he picked his choice he would get two items

Many people noticed that it was unusual pick one challenge as the daughter would still present her dad with both items even when he chose one of it

A lady made her father participate in the trending TikTok pick one challenge but then she did the unusual.

In the TikTok video, the daughter would present to her father two choices in a piece of paper but would eventually give her both items.

Daughter plays pick one challenge with father. Photo credit: @ysmart24 Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

Gets IPhone 14 and $10,000

In the first clip, the father picked a Samsung phone over an IPhone 14 pro max but still got both phones.

In the second clip, the daughter presented her father with two different choices of wristwatch but then her father picked the IPhone watch. He eventually got both products.

In the final clip, the father picked $10,000 in a choice that included a N100,000 naira and was surprised to get both.

Many social media users who saw the video also expressed happiness on seeing the daughter's innovativeness with the viral TikTok challenge.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over 30,000 likes with more than 3000 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video as shared by @ysmart24 below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@llornnifah reacted:

"I wish to do same for my parents..May God bless me to do more than this."

@BLESSING said:

"Daddy said where did u get the money from €30."

@PaolaBela also said:

"Not me watching this video a day after laying my dad to rest &i miss him so much."

@user6180219518447 also reacted:

"He's happy about money more than other things."

@chlzobacharlty also commented:

"This made me cry awww."

