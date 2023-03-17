A little girl has gone viral on TikTok after a video showed her removing money from her mum's purse to give to a beggar

The girl was sitting at the back of a car when she saw the beggar approach, and she unzipped the purse and made a donation

Her kind-heartedness has endeared her to many people on TikTok, who described her as a natural giver

A girl has been praised on TikTok because of the kindness she displayed in a viral video.

In the short clip seen on the handle of @remillards4, the little girl was wise enough to give money to a beggar.

The girl gives money to a beggar from her mother's purse. Photo credit: TikTok/@remillards4.

She was sitting at the back of the car when the beggar approached, and she promptly responded positively.

Video of a kind girl giving money to a stranger goes viral

She was holding her mother's purse when the woman approached the car and looked at her through the window.

Just like an adult, the kid opened the purse and removed some money and handed it to the beggar.

The woman was so happy when the money reached her hand, and she left the scene with a nice smile on her face.

A lot of reactions have trailed the video, with many describing the little girl as a natural giver.

Reactions from TikTok users

@user2688506481096 commented:

"She will never lack."

@Timtooni Dobally said:

"This is what happens when you have good parents, she copied that from them."

@AM HIS TREASURE said:

"See her smile after giving out the money. She has a good heart genuinely."

@annamoshy981 commented:

"She saw it from her parents. They see what we do and copy..wow!may God help us to be the good role model to our children."

@angel Nisha6 said:

"The way she was happy after giving the money to dat lady."

@Rubens Nkusu commented:

"She 's an angel."

