A Nigerian girl, Jennifer, who was tired of poverty and left home to go work as a construction labourer has had her story changed

A kind Nigerian TikToker, @cutieee_flawless, was able to raise the sum of N500,000 for her after she earlier gifted her N10,000

Many Nigerians were touched by how emotional the girl got when she received the news that she is N500,000 richer

A Nigerian girl, Jennifer, working on a construction site in an earlier video received the help of a lady, @cutieee_flawless, who saw the efforts she was exerting and gave her N10,000.

Days after the clip of the hard worker went viral, Nigerians contributed towards the girl's welfare and raise the sum of N500,000 for her in a new video.

The girl was very happy when she heard she has been blessed with N500k. Photo source: TikTok/@cutieee_flawless

Source: UGC

Jennifer's story changed

It was also gathered that she left her parents' house without telling them to go look for how to make money.

After @cutieee_flawless handed her the money in cash, Jennifer hugged her in joy. Not only that, she was also reunited with her family.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 15,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

@MzwaZungu said:

"When we use social media the right way.. that's power."

tonyking377 said:

"Nigeria is a very wonderful country, i just wish we have a good government it would have been the best country everyone can easily survived. God abeg."

temitopeajibade88 said:

"Who will pet me to stop crying? Have not since my parent and sibling for 5year now but talk to dem on phone,good job my sister, more love."

Lanky T-BON said:

"But why did the parents allow her to this level when they look comfortable at least. yes comfortable."

ˈkɒmreɪd Comrade replied:

"The parents might look comfortable on this video, considering it’s a video they might be putting on their best dress and smile. They might not be."

Source: Legit.ng