A Nigerian lady has got many people's reactions when she made a video of a boy, Jonathan, learning the art of tiling

Realising that the boy's parents are poor, the lady went on a mission to crowdfund for his education as Nigerians showed interest

While having a conversation with the teenager, she made him understand he can always combine school with his work

A Nigerian lady, @bossit_, was amazed when she saw a very young boy, Jonathan, working as a tiling labour in her compound. She filmed him secretly to show her followers.

Days after the initial video gathered reactions, the lady properly spoke to the boy, asking some personal questions about his family.

Many people hope the boy gets the help he needs. Photo source: TikTok/@bossit

Jonathan the tiling apprentice

Jonathan who said he is 14 years old revealed that he is an apprentice to a tiler. When the lady asked him if he would love anything for Christmas, he was too shy to make a request.

The lady then asked if he would loved to be sponsored to school and he replied yes. She promised to crowdfund for him.

Sunofgod619 said:

"In 10 years time this boy will be a great man."

Benson said:

"When you're ready let us know how we can support him to get back to school possibly next year."

user8411585619556 said:

"I'll like to do Christmas for him too, I don't know how to do it. so sad he has to do this to survive but I can see a billionaire here."

Quin juliet said:

"See fine boy Omo poverty can turn someone to another thing mehn."

BANKZ said:

"How can i support him? This boy will be great in future. May almighty God bless him."

