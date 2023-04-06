A young and beautiful female preacher has taken the internet by storm with her dress while conveying a message

In a video, she was preaching about the validation of man by God and the value that comes with said validation

However, what caught the attention of many was her beauty and for some others, it was her dressing

A beautiful female preacher has gone viral on social media after sharing an open message about 'value'.

Her message was centred around value and validation and used the $20 bill as the prop for her message.

Beautiful female preacher goes viral Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Getty Images

In the viral video, she squeezed the money, threw it on the ground and stepped on it before picking it up.

After unfolding it, she reiterated that the value of the $20 did not depreciate due to the manhandling of the money.

The female preacher who utilised the power of social media to send the gospel message to her members was however criticized by many over her dress.

The preacher was dressed in an off-shoulder 'bodycon' gown with black high-heeled shoes and dangling silver-coloured earrings.

Her natural hair was packed nearly upwards into an afro bun. She was also very eloquent in her speech.

Reacting to this, netizens stated that she would have worn a free dress to hide her body physique as it tended to be a distraction to many.

Social media reactions

@marychukwuofficial said:

"Nobody heard you sister. They're all looking at your body."

@melo_zazi said:

"The only thing people are talking about is her shape and curves, no one even listened to what she was saying not one person, and that's where the problem lies "she distracted everyone before they could listen to the word" I've checked almost all the comments and no one is talking about the word only her body."

@kasimiaaa commented:

"Dress well before telling people about God."

@praiseadetunji wrote:

"I don't understand why people believe she must hide her shape, if a skinny person with no curves wears this, it's ok but not her cause she has a nice shape. This is why people don't want to serve God cause others will pressurize them into looking homeless after becoming a Christian. For everyone who can't focus because of her body, May the lord help you. She passed an important message !!!"

@pink_teddie01 wrote:

"Not me seeing people having issues about her curves make she dress like mummy G.O or deeper life mothers first before una go listen??? Atleast she's dressed properly and looking gorgeous na you come know if you wan listen or lust."

@iconic_dumebi said:

"Shes a good preacher its sad that people will just come here and be sexualizing her."

@zeeybah wrote:

"See y'all judging her bcs of what she's putting on you really need to do better I bet if you're a good Christian you won't condemn who are you to judge I promise you her heart is more pure and closer to God than all these assistant Hold spirit who made you judge over anyone and what did your bible says about judging over Sinners be judging sinners for sinning differently Radarada Mtchewww."

@pmynorbeatz wrote:

"This one is still canal..She needs spent time in the secret place..Her dressing will change.."

@soniagideons said:

"This is called "serving the lord and looking good" pls let's normalize that."

Watch the video below:

