A Nigerian lady residing abroad has shown how she does her shipping from there to her home country

She used a container as an example and filled it with 3, 400 tyres and a car with the help of some men who she tagged 'our workers'

A video of the container being loaded with the tyres and car using a forklift has generated mixed reactions online

A Nigerian lady abroad, Blessing Ifeoma, caused a stir online as she showed how 3,400 tyres and a car were packaged into a container that is Nigeria bound.

She supervised the whole process and explained that for that particular project, 680 bundles which are approximately 3,400 pieces of tyres were needed.

She is into shipping of goods. Photo Credit: @oyoyocelebiz

Source: TikTok

Blessing recorded the workers who arranged the items and lifted the tyres and car into the container with a forklift.

She said that loading a single container takes up to 16 to 17 hours. Her TikTok videos capturing the loading process have got many people talking.

Watch the videos below:

Reactions on social media

@I.K said:

"Stop sending these nonsense and endangering our people on highways."

@Nero_Oh said:

"This is u clearing dirt from Europe to dump in Nigeria."

@Sir Peter said:

"Nigerian government don unban importation of used tires."

@Godswill said:

"Nigeria needs to produce enough tyres to go round."

@Berrylove said:

"Pls ma lady i don't understand the work can u explain it better biko."

@user387426829905 said:

"I like the first car you fit gift me the car."

@Modestus said:

"Hmmm here in berlin, we used hand to load the tires."

@Usman Adeyemi said:

"How do I contact you to purchase tyres from you.?"

