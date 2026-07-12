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Marketers Release New Petrol Prices as Dangote Beats Importers by N20 Per Litre
Energy

Marketers Release New Petrol Prices as Dangote Beats Importers by N20 Per Litre

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • Dangote Refinery's petrol price remained below the estimated import parity price despite stable crude oil prices
  • The latest MEMAN data showed mixed pricing trends for petrol, diesel and aviation fuel across Nigeria's major depots
  • The competition between local refiners and fuel importers is expected to continue influencing pump prices across the country

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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Dangote Refinery held its petrol price below the estimated cost of bringing the product into Nigeria, according to the latest energy market data published by the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) on Thursday, July 10, 2026.

MEMAN's Energy Bulletin placed the import parity price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at N1,095.15 per litre. Dangote Refinery's coastal and gantry price stood at N1,075 per litre, leaving locally refined petrol approximately N20 per litre cheaper than the estimated cost of imported supplies.

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Fresh fuel price update: Diesel surges in Lagos, Warri, Port Harcourt despite stable petrol rates

MEMAN releases fresh ex-depot petrol prices for Lagos, Warri, Calabar and Port Harcourt
Dangote Refinery keeps petrol at N1,075 as MEMAN pegs import cost at N1,095 per litre Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

Just a few days ago, petrol was priced at an average rate of N1,210 most depots now sell below N1,200.

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Dangote Fuel Prices Across Products

Beyond petrol, the bulletin showed Dangote Refinery's pricing across other major petroleum products remained steady. Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, was sold at N1,500 per litre at the gantry, while aviation turbine kerosene (ATK) was priced at N1,300 per litre. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) carried a price tag of N925,000 per metric tonne.

The picture was less favourable to the local refiner when measured against import parity for those other products. MEMAN estimated the landing cost of diesel at N1,306.24 per litre, well below Dangote's N1,500 per litre gantry price.

Aviation fuel's import parity price of N1,292.66 per litre also came in slightly cheaper than the refinery's N1,300 per litre offer.

The average 30-day petrol price across the market was N1,064.42 per litre, while spot market rates ranged between N1,134.72 and N1,135.73 per litre.

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Marketers share update on new cooking gas prices nationwide

Ex-Depot Prices Vary Across Nigeria

Regional price differences remained pronounced across Nigeria's major supply depots. Lagos posted the lowest ex-depot petrol prices

Petrol (PMS)

  • Lagos: N1,072.00 – N1,075.50 per litre
  • Warri: N1,100.00 – N1,125.00 per litre
  • Port Harcourt: N1,138.00 – N1,150.00 per litre
  • Calabar: N1,155.00 – N1,170.00 per litre
Fresh energy bulletin reveals how much it costs to import petrol into Nigeria
Dangote retains pricing edge as MEMAN updates import parity figures Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

Diesel (AGO)

  • Lagos: N1,420.00 – N1,500.00 per litre
  • Warri: N1,510.00 – N1,550.00 per litre
  • Port Harcourt: N1,483.00 – N1,550.00 per litre
  • Calabar: N1,500.00 – N1,510.00 per litre

Dangote Refinery drives sharp drop in petrol imports

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's spending on petrol imports declined dramatically in the first quarter of 2026, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report showed that the value of PMS imports plunged to N87.401 billion from N2.271 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025, representing a 96.2% year-on-year decline.

Read also

Oil marketers increase petrol prices, Dangote reduces rate

The sharp reduction also meant that petrol was absent from the list of Nigeria's top 19 traded commodities with global markets, Africa, and the West African sub-region during the quarter.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
CalabarLagos StateAliko Dangote
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