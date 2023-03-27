A very creative lady has demonstrated how she converted an old car tyre into a beautiful centre table for home use

After getting an old tyre for free, she invested time into making it clean before setting down to work

The transformation of the tyre into a cute piece of interior decor amazed many TikTokers who praised her artistry

A young Nigerian lady has gone on TikTok to show people how she recycled an old and dirty car tyre into a piece of home furniture.

At the start of her video, the lady captured the moment she was at a vulcaniser to beg for a tyre. The man was amazed when the lady started washing dirt off it.

The lady got an old tyre and made it into something beautiful.

From old car tyre to centre table

Taking it home, she padded the body of the tyre with layers of foam before sewing clothing materials on them. She painted to wooden slab under the tyre and the glass atop it black to achieve a uniform colour.

When she was done with the process, many Nigerians were wowed by how stunning the centre table she made looked.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 2000 comments with more than 50,000 likes at the time of writing this report.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Adesina Sofiat Omobo said:

"Tire go soon dey lost for car now. Amazing talent u’ve got."

@Shie shie said:

"I think you should do this as a business."

@Gem said:

"You make it look like i can do it."

@alfalahy30 said:

"Furniture wey people dey do, e reach your turn you go add juju."

@user9771461108530 said:

"Very beautifully, how can i get mine."

@Onlychild said:

"Na only me no get talent aswr."

@Ese Obruche said:

"People girlfriends dey productive. My own (laugh)."

@poogiepoo1 said:

"Please don’t sit on such beautiful gift…"

@Admin Clerk said:

"I have 4 tyres that I've saved for something like this but I don't have a friend who can do this for me."

@user585558188838 said:

"Woow, you're going to be rich girl."

Lady uses newspapers and nylon for gowns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Ihezie Chisom Glory, got many people talking as she showed how she was able to use old newspapers and nylon to sew gowns.

In her first video, the lady treated papers like cloth materials as she made them into different shapes. She said the outfit was meant for a client in Lagos.

After taking her online followers through the creation process, she rocked the gown and it looked so beautiful.

Source: Legit.ng