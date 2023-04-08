A beautiful Nigerian lady caused quite a stir on social media as she showed off her new house in style

Breaking away from the norm, she had the floor outside the house painted in black and had the compound interlocked

Mixed reactions trailed a video of the posh house as many people congratulated the latest house owner in town

A Nigerian lady,@hatto70, has taken to social media to celebrate the completion of her new house.

She congratulated herself and shared a video on TikTok showing the exterior and compound view of the posh building.

She decided to do something different. Photo Credit: @hatto70

She had the surrounding floor outside the building's gate covered in black and interlocked the compound in the same colour.

The gate had a touch of gold to complement its black design. The lady sure seemed to be a lover of black colour.

Her clip went viral as netizens celebrated her achievement with nice words.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@Emmy Kelly said:

"Omor I don see like 5 homes TikTok, I believe it’s a sign that my turn is near. Congratulations."

@DIOR _B said:

"Congratulations. sorry to ask like hw many plot of Land be this."

@user8147512384272 said:

"My Lord i need this house please bless me."

@tlightmoney777 said:

"Congratulations to you beautiful angel more house to come."

@user3379512222600 said:

"When I see my testimony,I know it. Congratulations."

@Presh said:

"Congrats my dear. More to come.

"I tap from your blessings."

@justinaekwebelem:

"Wow I like this."

@user330880109105 said:

"Bigger congratulations to you, I tap into the blessing."

Nigerian lady moves her parents into a posh mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had moved her parents into a posh mansion.

According to her, it has always been her earnest desire to do something very special for her dear parents. The dream has now come to pass with the new house which has wowed social media users.

In the photos she posted on December 31, Sugar's dad and mum could not contain their excitement when they were led into the posh compound. They knelt down in joy with their hands lifted up in appreciation for the great gift. Sharing the photos, Sugar wrote:

"After a lifetime of hard work and sacrifice, I finally moved my parents into their dream home. Growing up, I never forgot the struggles we faced and I always knew that I wanted to do something special for my parents. I am grateful & this is a moment I’ll cherish forever."

