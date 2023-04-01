A Nigerian lady has revealed how the water tank stand in her compound collapsed unexpectedly

Although the sound of the fall shook the entire neighbourhood, luckily, no casualty was recorded

While sharing the video on TikTok, the lady lamented that she may not be able to get water for a long time

Social media users have penned down heartfelt messages after a lady shared a video of an accident which happened in her compound.

According to the lady, the water tank stand in her compound suddenly collapsed to the ground with a very loud bang.

Water tank stand collapses Photo credit: @mimimoregrace

Source: TikTok

Luckily, nobody was around the place when it happened so no casualty was recorded.

However, she lamented that she might not be able to get water for a long time until the scattered tanks are fixed.

"We are on water strike. The sound was so scary", she said.

Social media reactions

@crystalspark00 said:

"That shi is gon take not less than a week to fix. Cause of bad material. To those landlords wey dey like manage things."

@quaphy asked:

"Did the rod melt?"

@brightb41 said:

"Omo this what nearly killed me in this life. I don't near it again always afraid to go near it now the shock is much."

@richycj said:

"You can still pump water and fetch with rubber through the sumo hole tape."

@nyorefavy noted:

"This happened in my house it destroyed all our generators and destroyed our store room and generator room it’s so disastrous."

@drdre815 said:

"This is what you get when u go with the cheapest of 5 quotes because ur wife asked u to."

@queensly73 added:

"I remember when this thing happen we wan run comot from house. Think say nha house de collapse. I neva fear like that since they born me."

@vitalisejike326 added:

"I think say you for day play "Tobechukwu" by mercy chinwo and Nathaniel bassey day ThankGod say nobody injure or something."

Watch the video below:

Building collapses in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a building under construction has collapsed in the 4th Avenue area of Gwarimpa, an estate in the heart of Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

The Cable reports that Ikharo Attah, the senior special assistant to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, confirmed the incident took place at about 2:41 pm on Thursday, February 2.

Attah who spoke on the matter said that many people were still feared trapped under the debris of the collapsed building in Gwarimpa.

His words: “As of 2:41pm on Thursday, we have rescued seven persons. Out of the seven, five looked stable while two have been taken to the hospital due to their unstable condition."

