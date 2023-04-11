A lady has received an outpouring of encouragement from netizens as she showcased her humble abode

The lady who is a divorcee said that she decided to pick up the pieces of her life and start afresh in a new place

Some social media users prayed for her path to be successful, while others shared their experiences as regards starting afresh

A divorcee identified as Kharish Naheem has taken to social media to reveal that she has chosen to start her life afresh in a new place.

The lady who hails from Ethiopia released a picture of her new room in the Facebook group Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen.

Naheem said she decided to leave everything and pick up the pieces of her life. She wrote:

"After divorce i chose to leave everything and start over."

Her post got over 5k likes and many comments as people encouraged her.

Reactions on social media

Yandiswa Seti-Lumkwana Lumkwana said:

"God will carry you through my Dear. Be Humble and take your time to heal. I know that road I've been there. By God grace ndinako konke andishoti nganto . Trust God and Pray."

Sisanda Gxagxa said:

"I pray that God grant you strength to work hard again and have everything you want.

"But he already gave you courage all shall follow."

Flavy Flavy said:

"Congratulations, never carry anything you once shared in marriage in the name of divorce, start it over it indeed you will find peace."

Mhangara Portia said:

"I can relate. Because this sounds like me 9 years ago. Starting from the bottom."

Thenjiwe Sibanda said:

"Women are very strong and are the umbrellas of marriage.lts a matter of time...all will be well .You will make it.God be with you."

Nomawethu Collete Nkabinde said:

"You will be fine my dear, trust the process and be patient. Don't put yourself under unnecessary pressure, God will definitely carry you through this process and slowly but surely you will find your feet again. Hugs."

