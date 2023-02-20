A hairstylist recently installed a camera at her workplace to monitor what her customers do whenever she leaves them alone for a while

In a particular video on TikTok, her customer made sure the hairstylist was far gone before letting out a loud fart

The customer quickly used an air freshener to spray the area before the hair stylist returned to finish up her hair

Hidden cameras capture scenarios which most people would rather not do in the presence of others, and this video confirms it.

A hairstylist set up a camera at her workplace while she was braiding the hair of a customer.

The caption of the video read:

"Putting my camera up to see what my client do when I go use the restroom, I cannot believe this."

The hairstylist quickly excused herself from the customer after seeking permission to use the restroom.

The client made sure that the hairstylist was out of hearing and out of sight before she took her next action.

She immediately let out some loud farts, then used an air freshener to spray the environment to get rid of the foul air, before sitting down.

The hairstylist returned and noticed the distortion in the air but just thanked the customer for excusing her.

Social media reactions

@lizzylina2 said:

"No one is talking about her eyelashes."

@the_marlons said:

"Did she pupuu?"

@coco_saraho said:

"Where's the other eyelash?"

@maya.g20 commented:

"You have to disinfect your chair oh."

suxilz commented:

"She did not just........."

@mukaji.ox said:

"Sis been holding it all day."

@a_boobae commented:

"And she looks so innocent."

@camerona994 said:

"That's my girl."

@selina8187 commented:

"I can't cope."

@bene_dic_ta wrote:

"Let my captives go."

@chim_amaka28 wrote:

"Abeg na fart she fart, she no steal."

Lady makes over N83 million selling farts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman named Stephanie Matto has revealed how she makes over N83 million($65,000) monthly selling her fart and sweat.

According to her, in an interview with Buzz, fart products bring in US$45,000 weekly while $5,000 is from sweats

The former reality TV actor also disclosed that to manufacture her fart product she eats with some beans, a protein muffin, low-sugar yoghurt, some hardboiled eggs, and a protein shake while waiting for it to develop. Mashable reports Stephanie, said her main intention is to try out hilarious ways to make money.

Source: Legit.ng