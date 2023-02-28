A househelp was going about her duty in the house when her madam's little son deliberately hit her on the backside

Without hesitation, the young lady taught him a lesson with the action she took in the presence of his mother

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as many people commended her madam for endorsing the maid's response

A video of a young boy hitting the backside of his mother's househelp has sent social media into a frenzy.

The clip seen on TikTok showed the maid sweeping the floor and backing the boy who was seated on a sofa.

The kid deliberately hit the young maid's backside and she replied with a quick slap on his face.

The clip showed the boy's mother's face whose expression implied that she endorsed the housemaid's action.

It is believed that the video is a demonstration for social media purposes.

Social media reactions

fauziya yola said:

"That's exactly what happened with my sister an our maid few days back."

HertyAblavi said:

"But pls matter them so she doesn't over do when you are not around please."

Diana said:

"Good but you should tell her not to hit when you are not around rather report to u."

sibonelomthembu14 said:

"U'r a respective mother cc, u'r teaching yo son to respect every single person. Big up cc love u."

WILK said:

"My late mother,may God bless her soul,she will ask helper to give us 2,then she ,grandma and aunty each add another 2."

Unscratched said:

"That’s what my mother would do even worse she respected helpers so much and we had the best so kind."

Ayanfe eledumare said:

"This is my boss even if I say no she will force me to beat them that they need to be trained arab for that matter oo I too love her."

