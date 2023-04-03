A video of a heavily pregnant Nigerian woman pounding 'banga' has stirred so many reactions on social media

In the trending video, the pregnant woman was seen backing a baby with a wrapper tied around her chest

Mixed reactions have trailed the viral video as many netizens insisted that the work was too much for a pregnant woman

An interesting video on Instagram captures a heavily pregnant Nigerian woman showing off her strength.

The expectant mother was spotted in the kitchen pounding banga (palm nuts) while carrying a baby at her back.

Pregnant woman pounds 'banga' with baby at her back Photo credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by @gossipmill, the pregnant woman pounded banga with a pestle in the kitchen and someone filmed her in action.

She, however, carried out the task effortlessly and energetically and even made a quick pose for the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video has been trailed with mixed comments from netizens who believe that the duties were too much for a heavily pregnant woman.

While some noted that she was a strong woman, others maintained that the heavy duty was not so healthy for the pregnancy.

Social media reactions

@sharon_jasmyne said:

"Main definition of a strong woman."

@endylight1 wrote:

"She's heavily pregnant and she's not supposed to be doing that. Maybe it's just a video shaa."

@officialdorine22 commented:

"Suffer is that you."

@bright_r added:

"Unless she's doing this for exercise sake, I don't think putting a pregnant woman through this kind of stress is okay o."

@san_ellah said:

"This is one of the reason women age faster than men. Abeg no award for who suffer pass are, whoever was filming should have at least carry baby or help pound banga."

@kachito62 reacted:

"Some people enjoy working when they're pregnant. But the videoing na that one I no come know. And no it's not suffering as long as the are good e no concern anybody papa."

@miss_gloree commented:

"After all these, they'll still ask her what does she bring to the table. Whoever you're doing this for should better be worth it."

@sophia_kouture replied:

"There's no dignity in suffering, even as much as I love to cook, being pregnant and carrying another at my back and doing this is a no for me. Anyways it's just for the camera."

Watch the video below:

Pregnant woman who works as carpenter speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 25-year-old Nigerian lady, Rachael Obukokwo, who is a carpenter by profession has revealed how she makes ends meet making furniture pieces. In a video interview with BBC News Pidgin, she explained how she combines being a mother with her work. Rachael said that before leaving home in the morning, she ensures she cooks both breakfast and lunch at the same time.

Before closing her workshop at 5pm, she would have cut her leathers down. According to her, she sews them late at night when everybody has gone to bed. The 25-year-old said that even though she is pregnant, she still shows up for work because it has become a habit, and not doing so could make her sick.

She revealed that one of the advantages she has over her male counterparts is that sometimes people bring tasks to her because they are amazed by the idea that a woman could work as a carpenter.

Source: Legit.ng