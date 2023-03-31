When she was much younger, a Nigerian girl aspired to be a reverend sister for reasons best known to her

However, the story changed when she grew into a young woman, and the lady flaunted her looks on the net

Her 'before versus after' photo showcase on TikTok got many people egging her on to pursue her botched priesthood dream

Mixed reactions have trailed a photo showcase by a young Nigerian lady who dreamed of becoming a reverend sister.

The lady, identified as Kerry, revealed on TikTok that she had the priesthood aspiration when she was a little girl.

She aspired to be a reverend sister when she was a girl. Photo Credit: @kerry093

Source: TikTok

For reasons she did not give, that aspiration was aborted when she got older. The lady shared an old throwback photo of herself and the recent ones as she jumped on the social media trend.

Many netizens, however, urged her to rethink her decision, saying she is not too old to be a reverend sister.

Reactions on social media

@Kobby Dickson said:

"It’s not too late, you can still be a reverend sister."

@#loloh067 said:

"This was me so tay people don dey call me reverend sister that time but all power belongs to God."

@letis117 said:

"What happened then?"

@Creamy -paula said:

"Even u dat did little brides maid it already told u ur own weeding one day will happen."

@_DGam3r.CoD3 said:

"Child of the world."

@bellaaaaa.xx said:

"Were u getting married in the first picture or u be flower girl."

@Barbiecash said:

"You never grow finish na so you can still be be reverend sister God is never too late to call you."

@ken_de_nigerian said:

"But It’s not too late to come worship in my holy temple…"

