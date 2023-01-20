Beautiful Bride Leaves Fashion Lovers in Awe of Her Stunning 2-in-1 Wedding Dress
- A beautiful lady identified as Lwandile Moyo recently got married to the love f her life in a beautiful ceremony
- One video posted online by her wedding fashion designer shows Moyo in a beautiful shimmering dress
- Several fashion lovers who saw the video have taken to the comment section to shower her with compliments
Two-in-one dresses continue to trend as more brides are going for such designs.
One lady, Lwandile Moyo, got married looking every bit a perfect bride in her gorgeous ensemble.
In a video posted by the designer, @orapelengmodutle, the bride dons the sweet-heart necklined dress with off-shoulder straps.
The look also featured a detachable overskirt that transforms the dress from a fitted pencil dress into a ballgown.
She paired the look with tear-drop earrings, a simple bracelet and a tiara placed on her bridal hairdo.
Check out the video below:
Fashion lovers react to lady's wedding gown
kehny_josephine:
"This is discovery ❤️"
olabisi___:
"She’s so perfect in that dress ❤️"
lebogang_444:
"She looks breathtaking "
decorbymagna:
"Her skin is glowing happy bride "
benitaanuna_:
"her dress is so beautiful "
john_ebi_faith:
"So adorable."
blissfulbedding.ng:
"Million-dollar smile, Million-dollar dress"
miss.vee7:
"Wow she’s so perfect."
beauties.by.karen:
"So ethereal and beautiful "
