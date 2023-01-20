A beautiful lady identified as Lwandile Moyo recently got married to the love f her life in a beautiful ceremony

One video posted online by her wedding fashion designer shows Moyo in a beautiful shimmering dress

Several fashion lovers who saw the video have taken to the comment section to shower her with compliments

Two-in-one dresses continue to trend as more brides are going for such designs.

One lady, Lwandile Moyo, got married looking every bit a perfect bride in her gorgeous ensemble.

Photos of the bride in her wedding dress. Credit: @orapelengmodutle

Source: Instagram

In a video posted by the designer, @orapelengmodutle, the bride dons the sweet-heart necklined dress with off-shoulder straps.

The look also featured a detachable overskirt that transforms the dress from a fitted pencil dress into a ballgown.

She paired the look with tear-drop earrings, a simple bracelet and a tiara placed on her bridal hairdo.

Check out the video below:

Fashion lovers react to lady's wedding gown

kehny_josephine:

"This is discovery ❤️"

olabisi___:

"She’s so perfect in that dress ❤️"

lebogang_444:

"She looks breathtaking "

decorbymagna:

"Her skin is glowing happy bride "

benitaanuna_:

"her dress is so beautiful "

john_ebi_faith:

"So adorable."

blissfulbedding.ng:

"Million-dollar smile, Million-dollar dress"

miss.vee7:

"Wow she’s so perfect."

beauties.by.karen:

"So ethereal and beautiful "

