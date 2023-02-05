A Nigerian lady who did not want her big stomach to show on her wedding dad instructed her tailor to make her a tight corset

On her wedding, the bride looks so uncomfortable as the tailor said she had to go from size 36 to 30 based on what she wanted

People said that even though her outfit looks so beautiful, the corset size really made her uncomfortable during the ceremony

A beautiful bride who was styled in a red gown for her wedding struggled to breathe as she sat during her wedding ceremony.

While sitting beside her husband, the lady had a worried look on with her hand placed over her stomach because of her tight corset.

The bride's stylist said the lady wanted the corset to be very tight. Photo source: @ezinne_olivia

Bride in tight corset on her wedding

Her tailor, @ezinne_olivia, who shared the video said that said the bride demanded that her corset be tight because she wanted to hide her big tummy.

Many people who saw how the lady struggled said that she looks pregnant. They added that even though the dress looks beautiful, she went through unecessary pains.

Watch the vide below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 1000 comments with over 400,000 views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Albert Coder said:

"She is not in the mood cos the corset is resetting her soul."

All_shades_of_liah said:

"Rethinking her entire decisions."

chinwennaocha said:

"This is why corset dresses are not my thing, how can one be uncomfortable on her big day?"

Boss Lady said:

"Abeg make una hold ham oo , make she no come faint."

user23299882687430 said:

"She didn't enjoy her day..."

joanopurum said:

"Why not loosen it a little, this looks painful."

fulani girls said:

"I think she is pregnant."

evoemeprecious said:

"Omo see suffering and smiling ooo but in her own case she couldn’t smile chia she used her hand to ruin her day."

