A Nigerian lady called her husband-to-be names and told him to leave her house after her N150k went missing

Before she accused him of stealing the money, she had looked for it in her bag, car and house to no avail

However, she got to the office days after the incident and realised where the mistake was and who was at fault

A relationship may have hit the rocks after a working-class lady falsely accused her fiance of stealing her N150k.

A Facebook user Chiamaka Mbanu who narrated the incident said that the lady had invited her husband-to-be over to her place in Lagos.

The man who resides in Abuja was job hunting and stayed with his fiancee in Lagos from Thursday. But by Saturday, she was looking for her N150k.

According to Chiamaka, the N150k amounted to a deal she secured at the office. She searched for it in her bag, car and in the house and concluded that her jobless lover was responsible.

The lady called him a pauper and ordered him out of her house. They had a heated argument and he left only for the lady to find her money at the office on Monday. Chiamaka's story read in part:

"On Saturday u started looking for the 150k in your bag, nowhere to be found. In your car, zilch. Where on earth could money fly to? Ofcourse it must be fiance, nobody visited. So u tell him bluntly to return the money and he vehemently denies.

"U guys exchange words during a heated argument and you call him names, a pauper who will forever remain poor and steal and tell him to leave your house Sunday morning.

"He does, seething with anger.

"U called his sisters and told them, told your friends and his' too.

"Full of anger, u arrive office Monday morning and discover you left the money in the file cabinet!

"What u gonna do! It has happened o! Ahap!"

Reactions on social media

Christian Johnpaul said:

"You call him and apologize.

"Call his friends and yours and apologize.

"You call his sisters and apologize.

"Then you take a walk because it's ain't gonna work anymore..."

Edith Anuli Ibeneme said:

"The accusations and name calling was too hasty, did she know her husband as a thief?

"I personally won't react in that manner.

"She should go and apologize but trust me that man will try to forgive but he will never forget the humiliation."

Nnenna Teresa said:

"Your act was perfectly human and it happens sometimes.

"What you need to do is to write an apology letter and compensate him with a gift that will get to his heart.

"Except he never loved you, he will come back."

Nesochukwu Elijah said:

"Call him and apologize, You have to call back his sisters and tell them, tell your friends and his' too that he's innocent. If the guy is a good man he has to forgive because this is a test he has to pass if he intends to be a future good husband."

