It was a disheartening moment for a Nigerian lady after she found out that her boyfriend of two years is married

In the course of their relationship, the man named Henry Steve had sworn to the lady that the mother of his child out of wedlock was a mistake he made before they met

The man had shown commitment to the lady and was supposed to come see her parents on the 12th of December, 2022 to begin marriage plans

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A Nigerian lady has discovered that her lover of two years has walked down the aisle with someone else.

The heartbroken lady's friend identified as Ayoka Chinaemerem Maryjane took to Rant HQ Extention Facebook group to shed more light on the failed relationship.

They dated for two years. Photo Credit: Town Crier, Tampabay, Facebook/Ayoka Chinaemerem Maryjane

Source: Facebook

While tagging the man named Henry Steve in the group, she wondered why he would carry out such an inhumane act on her friend.

"You dated this girl for 2 years and swore everytime with your life that your baby mama was a contract and that it was a mistake you made before you met my friend??" she wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She lamented about how the man faked being committed and was even supposed to come see her friend's family on December 12, 2022 to begin marriage preparations.

"You followed her up and acted so serious and committed with her, you told her to make arrangement(s) in your newly built house, I know how stressed she was during that time because of the planning, so she did all that for you to move in with your new wife? The one you swore nothing was going on between you two?

"You told my friend to go and check the ring size of her finger!

"You were in contact with her family members.

"You were supposed to come and see them on the 12th of December,2022 to start the marriage plans between you two!!"

On December 30, 2022, her friend stumbled upon pre-wedding pictures of her supposed man with that same baby mama.

"Henry, You even wore the shoe and senator she bought for you to do your pre wedding shoot??

"You came back this December and still saw my friend and was planning marriage with her while you were planning another marriage with your baby mama??" Maryjane decried while sharing a chat allegedly between Henry and her friend wherein they talked about a wedding ring.

Social media reactions

Damian Ikeliani said:

"Once they tell you that there is a woman somewhere, but it's you they want...... Just use your head & apply Usain bolt.

"My gender can get selfish vibes atimes esp the abroad returnees."

Ridwan Babatunde Kassim said:

"Too bad no wonder how most men die an untimely and disastrous death,never underestimate the power of a woman."

Rita Ify LuckyJohnson said:

"Your friend saw all the red flags and still remain. Your friend is the side chick and she came as an intruder, she was dating someone's husband."

ItunuOluwa Charles said:

"People like Judy Austin.

"They know but will keep keeping on with the man.

"If they get lucky to have him, they'll now be proving THICK SKIN when people begin to lash them for marrying another woman's husband."

Ndidi Anyanwu said:

"Let's not hide the truth your friend is at fault here, the guy in question and his baby mama are inseparable look at the bond between her and his family look at the beautiful kids too and the Lady too is beautiful. It's only a foolish man that will abandoned such cuties and start a fresh. The signs were everywhere she was blindly in love probably they were just having fun."

Man finds out his girlfriend of 3 years is married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had found out that his girlfriend of three years had got married with his money.

Linguist and editor Maazi Ogbonnaya Okoro shared the man's painful Whatsapp chats on Facebook, wherein he narrated what actually happened.

Reacting to the chats, Ogbonnaya frowned at the lady's action, noting that no one deserves such, either man or woman.

In the chat, the man said his bae, Chidera, told him that her sister was getting married. The unsuspecting boyfriend took his woman shopping in Onitsha market on a Tuesday and Wednesday to get her ready for the occasion.

Source: Legit.ng