A woman has shared an emotional video showing the moment she surprised her husband in China

The excited wife said her husband had been away for over three years and she really longed to see him again

After sighting his beautiful wife, the young man got really emotional as he hugged her passionately while in tears

A Nigerian lady has shared a touching video after melting the heart of her husband who relocated to China.

According to her, the young man had been away in China for over three years and she thought it wise to surprise him.

Nigerian lady pays surprise visit to hubby in China Photo credit: @nyalismash

Source: TikTok

In an emotional video, she travelled to China and showed up before her husband's presence, leaving him in shock.

The emotional husband reacted in a touching manner and his wife promised never to play such a prank on him again.

In her words:

"Surprising my husband with an unannounced visit in China after 3 years and 6 months of not seeing each other. It was a moment of tears of joy. His reaction was so emotional that promised never to visit him unannounced."

Social media reactions

Kikiavi19 said:

"@kikiavi19:Try this with a Kenyan man you'll be the one surprised."

@carmenpritty commented:

"Heei can’t try you may think it’s a surprise you get surprised yourself."

@ogunjiadebisi asked:

"Where are you running to now? Is not easy anyway congrats."

@cilinsnuru said:

"Am tempted to say. Woow. Love is beautiful but i know this species. Lets wait for 25hrs after."

@adejokeclothings3800 added:

"May I never surprise my husband like this in Jesus name Amen."

Source: Legit.ng