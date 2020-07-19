Meet Legit.ng editorial team

Legit.ng is a Nigerian digital news and media website of the new generation. It embodies the era in which it has been created: dynamic, informative, controversial, and entertaining.

We pride ourselves in being Google and Facebook partners, delivering breaking, factual, meaningful and entertaining news.

Legit team has won more than 10 awards including the 'most people-friendly online platform' for the coverage of the 2019 elections in Nigeria. After entering the Nigerian news market in 2012, Legit.ng is now a major online news outlet, having been ranked the number 1 online publisher by Alexa as well.

Legit.ng has metamorphosed into a household name and carved a niche for itself because it has consistently engaged in verified reports with its internal mechanisms of checking for facts and accuracies.

OUR TEAM

Our expert team is driven by the Legit.ng manifesto

Ewubare Kess - Current Affairs Desk Manager

Twitter handle: @Kess2099@

Kess Ewubare is a journalist with over 10 years of working experience in several fields of journalism ranging from radio presenting, television news reporting, newspaper reporter, feature and magazine writing as well as online and multi-media journalism.

He has a diploma in-law in addition to a BSc and a master’s degree in mass communication.

Kess has demonstrable experience in a senior journalistic role, with first-class editorial authority for motivating a team of journalists to deliver high-impact journalism that meets sterling editorial standards.

Rahaman Abiola - Human Interest & Diaspora Stories Desk Manager

Twitter handle: @ShugabanR

Rahaman Abiola is a Reuters-trained journalist and content writer with a firm grip of over 7-year experience stranding diverse roles in digital & traditional media and social media communications.

A literary writer, PR professional, freelancer and public commentator with over 100 essays covering diverse issues on economy, politics and current affairs, sports and leadership, Rahaman has been widely published in notable Nigerian national dailies including The Nation, The Punch, Nigerian Tribune, and THISDAY.

His works have appeared in top digital media platforms including Sahara Reporters, The Cable, The Capital, YNAIJA, Lawyard, Paradigm, LEGIT.ng, Yen, Tuko, Briefly and others.

A graduate of English and Literature from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Rahaman is one of the 25 journalists in Africa selected for the Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking Fellowship in 2021.

Sola Sanusi - Entertainment Desk Manager

Twitter handle: @SolaBodunrin

Sola Sanusi is a journalist and writer popular in the entertainment industry, is a graduate of English and Education from the University of Ilorin, Kwara state.

She has been in the media industry as a celebrity journalist for almost two decades cutting her teeth with top celebrity magazines, City People, among others. She also worked with Daily Newswatch. She is a lover of football (Nigerian matches), loves reading, travelling and meeting new people.

Sola won the best and hardworking staff awards at City People in 2005, she was runner-up Celebrity Media Awards in 2005. She is a recipient of the Mother Drum Golden Awards as best Arts/Entertainment Writer in 2012. She is currently the head of the gossip and entertainment desk.

Nomso Obiajuru - Sports Desk Manager

Twitter handle: @MrNomso

Nomso Obiajuru has vast experience in online news reporting as well as the mainstream media. A B.Sc holder in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos, Nigeria, Nomso has enviable five (5) years sports journalism. He is currently the head of sports desk at Legit.ng.

Nomso has met and interviewed some of the most influential sports personalities including a Man United legend Rio Ferdinand, Arsenal’s Thierry Henry, Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, Nigeria’s Vincent Enyeama, Mutiu Adepoju and Perpetua Nkwocha among others.

Mudathir Ishaq - Hausa Desk Manager

Mudathir Ishaq is the head of the Hausa desk at Legit.ng.

He studied ICH as first degree at the University of Abuja, Journalism (Coursera Specialisation) with the Michigan State University School of Journalism, and runs MSc ICH at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

He is experienced in news reporting, translation, transcription and Interpretation from English to Hausa/Arabic and vice versa.

With more than five years in practice, he has interviewed influential personalities in Nigeria.

Damilare Okunola - Video team Manager

Twitter handle: @onakanowoja

Damilare Okunola is an award-winning street journalist with an eye for investigative journalism and documentaries. He studied Mass Communication at the Nigeria Institute of Journalism (NIJ) and he loves being 'in the eye of the storm'.

