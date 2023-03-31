A Nigerian man has cried out on social media over how his mother reacted to seeing his TikTok video

Expressing her disapproval, the woman told him that he had disgraced the whole family and that he should not come back home

She went on to question if he was still chaste and had not had intercourse, as he "disgraced" himself

A Nigerian man entered his mother's bad book after she found out about his video on TikTok.

According to him, he does not know how she got hold of the clip, saying, "my village people sent my mum my videos."

His mother blasted him. Photo Credit: @horlu_baby

Source: TikTok

"You've finally disgraced our family. Omo ale. Don't come back to this house,'' the displeased woman said to her son on WhatsApp.

The video had him choosing between missionary and doggy*style styles of having intercourse, and he went for the former.

His mother questioned his innocence, saying she would report him to his father.

All his appeals fell on deaf ears, and his attempt to sweet-talk her into forgiving him did not yield any result.

He released their WhatsApp conversation and stirred reactions among netizens.

Social media reactions

@Zainab said:

"God needs to reveal their teenage and youth lifestyle to us they are doing too much they enjoyed their life o."

@Angel said:

"My mummy that was viewing my story with another person’s account and i didn’t know."

@Annabel said:

"Mama no trust you again she know say u don dey knack."

@sheldynevibes said:

"I knew she would drop the disgrace part I a matter of seconds."

@Firstlady said:

"Imagine your parents see you saying"something about missionary."

@Abdulsalam Misturah Opeyemi said:

"Mumsy is not impressed I’m laughing like a fool right now."

@D E R I N S O L A said:

"I wonder how the girls in the family would be when your mom is like this toward a man una girls go hear wen."

Source: Legit.ng