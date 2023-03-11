A Nigerian lady was left heartbroken over the messages her husband-to-be sent to her after they slept together

The man had pestered her over the need for them to make love given that they were still going to get married

After much persuasion, the lady consented but saw him change drastically after she told him about her pregnancy

A Nigerian lady identified as Darasimi Oyewole has lamented on social media after being dumped by her husband-to-be following her pregnancy.

Darasimi shared her WhatsApp chats with him on TikTok showing how he pestered her about lovem*aking till she finally gave in.

The man named Adedemeji Olawore pleaded with her to satisfy him, saying he needed to sleep with her as they were still going to walk down the aisle.

Darasimi reminded him that the beauty of marriage is for the bed to be undefiled and that they should wait till after their wedding. Eventually, she gave in and they made love more than once.

As seen in the chats, she one day confronted him that she was pregnant and was shocked that he denied putting her in a family way.

He accused her of cheating on him and tagged her a commoner who wanted to tarnish his image and family name.

"C'mon, do you want to tarnish the image of my family and I?

"Look, I Adedemeji Olawore will never stoop so low to settle down for a commoner like you.

"Sorry, you were gullible.

"And I don't want such a woman in my life," his response to her reads.

