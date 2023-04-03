A female entrepreneur has cried out over being unable to make sales in a business she invested all her savings into

In the heartbreaking video, she displayed several brands of perfumes and body sprays arranged on the shelves

The post has attracted lots of reaction from netizens who encouraged her to keep pushing and not give up on herself

A Nigerian entrepreneur identified as @bambioffishal on TikTok has shared her sad experience after investing all her savings in perfume business.

The woman lamented that she has not been making sales in the business despite putting all her money and efforts into it.

Nigerian businesswoman cries out over low sales Photo credit: @bambioffishal

Source: TikTok

In the video shared via TikTok, the heartbroken businesswoman was seen arranging the perfumes and dusting the shelves.

The clip has attracted lots of comments from netizens who encouraged her to keep pushing and further gave her hope for a brighter tomorrow.

"Invested my little savings in this business and I have not been making good sales", she cried.

Social media reactions

@doraty22 said:

"Don't give up sis. Thy Lord is about doing his miracle IJN."

@user oma22 wrote:

"It has happened to me. I cry all night but all of sudden everything changed. It's not always easy on the starting point but u will surely get there."

@Faithiana John added:

"Is not easy. Don’t forget midnight prayers. Talk to God. Tell God what you want my God is merciful."

@Datgurlgift commented:

"Just keep on pushing. everything will be fine."

@ifeanyichukwu Priye Green reacted:

"Doing business in Nigeria is never easy, just keep the faith alive. U'll surely scale through!"

@KHEENgFX replied:

"Your location make we patronise u."

@Rossy_Designer said:

"You will definitely make massive sells, just be consistent."

@ada_oge5 wrote:

"Every beginning is never easy. don't give up dear."

@okorieesther340 replied:

"Go there with expection n prayers God will do it."

@ex boi omolaw added:

"Good things take time be patience my lovely sis."

@Helen ify said:

"Location I love perfume."

@Golden wrote:

"Pls dont give up o, I almost died when i opened my shop, too much depression, I'm still trying my best nd im praying to God everyday."

Watch the video below:

