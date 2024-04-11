A young Nigerian man hustled hard in the UK, saved and built a multi-million naira mansion for his parents

The man said it was not easy as he had to wash plates and clean after people in the UK to be successful

Many Nigerians in his comment section praised him for remembering his parents and giving them a roof

A Nigerian man who showed off the mansion he built for his parents in the village has spoken about his life abroad.

The man said he had to make a video because he saw many negative comments about his success.

The man posed in front of the mansion he built for his parents. Photo source: @mcak80

Social worker in UK

He (@mcak80) revealed he has lived in the UK for four years and has had to wash plates and do healthcare jobs for years.

The master's degree holder said no one minded him when he suffered. He spoke about how he has been frugal with his expenses to save in the UK.

For instance, instead of spending money to buy a car, he stuck to taking public transport.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Gav and mimi said:

"He did not buy house in Lagos , so it’s cheaper to buy in different state especially village."

dy/dx said:

"You owe nobody any explanation. You don make am means you don make am."

Entertainment and blogs said:

"Your own better I'll continue to talk ham, you're well determined,our own eldest brother don run come back saying cold too much."

AdelekeWealth said:

"I don finally see Man wey get sense kudos bro."

Jesus John-Jobe said:

"I’m happy for you but public transport costs more than riding a car in the UK."

BIDEMI said:

"For building for ur parents! Bro u owe no one explanation! I pray for you always."

Mc Jones said:

"My brother no mind dem… You are doing well. No buy car no carry ashawo for UK oh. Cos your money go finish oh."

