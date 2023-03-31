A short video of a curvy lady dancing at a wedding ceremony with a high sense of pride in her physique has stirred reactions

The camera at the wedding ceremony was all focused on her as she danced and worked on her phone

Many men who watched her video said the lady's curviness is natural and she is beautiful rocking it

A viral video of a curvy lady shared by @dj_ernie has got many appreciating her physique. Some said that she is the epitome of African beauty.

The lady pressed her phone and danced effortlessly as a DJ performed. She rocked her waist gently with the consciousness that she was getting all the attention.

People said that everything about the lady's stature is natural. Photo source: @dj_ernie

Humble and curvy lady served guests

In another clip shared by the DJ, the lady majestically walked around in her heels to serve guests drinks.

Many men in the video's comment section were so full of praise. They believed that her curviness is real.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 37,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Crisfanta said:

"Ooo God protect my salary."

@Lysandra said:

"When you see natural,you’ll know."

@Asanwa36 said:

"People are greedy sha, see wetin one person carry."

@xencial said:

"When God dey share this thing i dey sleep fa but this is beautiful."

@Obrempong said:

"Full option."

@Naadei Ashie said:

"That’s my sister ryt there."

@school fees asked:

"Please is she married?"

@king said:

"That is why i never see my salary in my pocket."

@Addy-Real said:

"So Almost all ladies won't comment anything she is a super equalizer."

@plum36 said:

"This is follow come everything there is natural ... Equation balanced."

@Wenguei said:

"May God save the salary of every broh like mine."

@mohamedkamou135 said:

"You are super beautiful adorable woman may God give you what your heart desires in life more protect your magnificent beauty."

@OBrien Samuelson said:

"Lol all this is only good until the hit 40 and knee and waist issues start."

