A video of a beautiful young lady transforming a plastic Fanta container into nails has stirred massive reactions.

According to the talented lady, she decided to create something new with the artistic prowess in her. She ended up making a beautiful set of 'nails' using a plastic fanta bottle.

Lady makes artificial nails Photo credit: @nailsbymgg

Source: TikTok

In the video, she shredded the plastic bottle of fanta into fine slices and then attached it to the nails of her customer with glue.

She went ahead to paint them with different colours and attached glitters to the nails to give them a beautiful finish.

The video has attracted a lot of reactions from netizens who commended her level of creativity.

"The art in me decided to give y'all a banging session of creativity", she wrote.

Social media reactions

@Stasia said:

"It’s how time we stop patronizing everything we see in the market! This is so amazing!"

@Gladys Okiria replied:

"Best way to save the planet."

@SHAWN wrote:

"Guys am using toilet roll as blankets. The creativity is on another level."

@auntyblessing43:

"Talented young lady."

@jackelyn4117 said:

"Keep on going dear! Amazing."

@nickytt00 wrote:

"Very creative I must say. They look good."

@Gogo Thongoliyakhanya (Doctor) commented:

"When I was lil I used to take the cover of the cake plastic package & cut, glue, put nail polish on."

@yvonne0203 commented:

"Haaa babe here u showed the level of creativity. Nd not being lazy keep it up my love."

@Lexï_ added:

"Everyone soooo innovative these days,that right there is amazing."

@Francisca Malunga reacted:

"Great work and you are also recycling welldone"

@Osamabinsexxy said:

"This is actually nice."

@Gamechanger said:

"Wow I would install them without a doubt amazing work dear u got my vote."

@Empress added:

"Gal!!...you gat talent, beauty and brains."

@TheeOriginalLeandra said:

"You're kidding me!! This is creative and I beautiful."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng