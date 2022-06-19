A graduate of the University of Maiduguri, Kawu Malami has been seen pushing and selling water in a truck

Kawu who studied Agricultural and Environmental Resources Engineering was reportedly seen plying the trade in Taraba state

Photos of his certificate bearing UNIMAID has emerged online with at least one Twitter user saying Kawu was his roommate

Photos of a Nigerian graduate pushing water in a truck in Taraba state have gone viral on Twitter.

The man identified as Kawu Malami studied Agricultural and Environmental Resources Engineering at the University of Maiduguri.

Kawu Malami is a graduate of UNIMAID. Photo credit: @_hafsat_paki.

Source: Twitter

He has other qualifications

The photos of the man were shared by a lady identified as @_hafsat_paki who also included photos of his credentials.

One of the credentials is that of a Bachelor of Science in Engineering issued on the 15th of January 2015 by UNIMAID and it truly bears Kawus's name. He made a Third Class.

Also, there is a Private Teachers Certificate, PTC issued in 2001 by the National Teachers Insitute, NTI, Kaduna.

Kawu also possesses a certificate in Computer-Aided Design, CAD, issued in 2009 by the University of Maiduguri.

Selling water for survival

Sharing the photos, @_hafsat_paki wrote:

"This is Kawu Malami, a graduate of Maiduguri state university. Malami studied Agricultural and Environmental Resources Engineering but is now selling water in Taraba state for survival."

Someone who reacted claimed that the man was his roommate while another said the man left his job in Bauchi and went to Taraba.

Legit.ng contacted Sulayman Abubakar who claimed that Kawu was his roommate at UNIMAID. He confirmed the story.

His words:

"We were admitted into the university in the same year in 2005 into part 1 science (100 level). During this period, we were allocated into the same hostel block called Titanic. Since then, I have not set my eyes on him. Just recently, I saw a post on Twitter and I was shocked."

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react

@SlyyoldeWears said:

"This is my roommate!"

@Samuel49273839 commented:

"This is what the society has turned Nigerians to. This is the reason why you see other regions clamouring for a better leader for this nation."

@AU_Marte

"His condition is bad for a graduate, yes. But come to think of it. How many people are in a similar situation or worse. I commend him for not being idle waiting to be employed by OUR BELOVED GOV'T."

@humanitarian_w said:

"This person you posted is from my Local government in Bauchi state and he is working with Local Education Authority and he is on Level 12, he left his job to go to Taraba."

