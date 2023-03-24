A funny video of a little girl whose father showed a picture and asked her to identify the animal has warmed hearts

In the video, the girl said the animal was scary when she first saw it, but then her father asked her to say the name of the animal

The girl said it looked like a jellyfish, but her father said no; she got the name of the animal correctly on the second attempt but said it hilariously

A hilarious TikTok video of a little girl shared by @captainveer1 pronouncing octopus wrongly has warmed hearts.

The girl's father showed her a picture on his phone and asked if she could recognise the animal.

Little girl pronounces Octopus in a funny way to her parents. Photo credit: @captainveer1 Source: TikTok

Gets it second time

The girl instantly said the animal was scary but went on to make an attempt.

She told her father that the animal is a jellyfish and her father said it was not. She tried again, this time she was right but her pronunciation was mangled, which made her parents laugh.

Many social media users who reacted to the video also found the moment the little girl pronounced octopus and ospotus hilarious.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@MissAkugold1 reacted:

"it's so scary of me love her."

@Itz_nana_adjoa said:

"Is that ospotos."

@SEwura commented:

"Ospotos seh?00but she's very smart."

@Nanahenemaa wrote:

"She's very clever tho."

@Rayna&Famly also reacted:

"She is too cute."

@sWEET DADDY8 also commented:

"Ospotos"

@Ampem_Listowel also said:

"Can't stop watching &.. she's cute and her English is very clear.. God bless this little soul."

@_am_davian33 wrote:

"Indeed my love, that's Ospotos."

@Laura reacted:

"Just like my sister's son says."

@VEGEBATLES&&

"Im never calling it Octopus again. Bless her ospotos ampa babyyyy."

Source: Legit.ng