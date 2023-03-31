A heartwarming video shared on TikTok shows the moment a man welcomed his oyinbo lover at the airport

In the video shared via TikTok, the excited man hugged his lover passionately and almost drove her to tears

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many netizens claiming that he linked up with her to elevate his status

Mixed reactions have trailed a trending video of a young black man flaunting his lover.

In the video, the young man held her tightly in his arms as he welcomed her at the airport with a heart full of joy.

Man welcomes his oyinbo sweetheart Photo credit: @mr_and_mrsafolabi

Source: TikTok

The happy white lady stared deeply into her lover's eyes and almost teared up over the grand welcome she received.

The video shared via TikTok has stirred mixed reactions from netizens who came across the clip.

While some envied the couple and gushed over their love, others claimed that the man was after a green card.

Social media reactions

Otunba501 said:

"The hustle Is against poverty."

Ola.adlee noted:

"They look good together. Guys when you meet women like this ready to leave their comfort and come to Nigeria, pls be serious with them. That's true love... No be to collect visa dump them for trenches babe wey go show u pepper."

Officially Chidi noted:

"If I speak am in trouble."

Fadila_aahmad said:

"Green card love."

Creamytee_01 said:

"Mrs Afolabi welcome to Nigeria. Should we tell her?"

Queen.kahinah noted:

"I smell Green card."

Officialmayorspeaks said:

"True love is scarce, what I see here is True love,, God bless your home bro."

Elena.oml added:

"Oh my god. what I saw in the comments under this video, plunged me into horror, into shock. I saw real racists with dark skin in the comments. people, why are you so angry, everyone wants love and everyone goes for it consciously and it's terrible what's happening in the comments now! what difference does it make if a woman has black or white skin, a woman can be fat, can be thin, what difference does it make why many men now and many women are Africans? they have the right to insult this woman and shout that it's just not love but some kind of benefit people sort out your life."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man shows off old oyinbo woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man, @willchukz, has made a very short video to show people the love of his life as he sang along to the song coming out from his car's sound system.

The man panned his camera towards an old oyinbo woman sitting beside him as she smiled at him. The countenance of the man showed that he is happy with his love life.

Many people in his comment section were all about his luck in getting an oyinbo woman as a lover, as some suggested his financial future is secure with such a relationship.

