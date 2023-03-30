A heartwarming video of a young man returning home to his family after a long time away has put smiles on the faces of many

The young man arrived in an expensive car to surprise his father and mother who immediately ran to hug him

Many people gathered to witness the entire occasion as the joy of the parents was so beautiful to watch

The prayer of every sensible grown child is to give back to their parents after all the struggles they faced in raising them.

There is usually unlimited joy when parents live long enough for their children to return home in grand style and good fortune.

A young Nigerian man left his home and parents behind to seek greener pastures and better luck.

Having been away from home for a while, his family was longing for his return and hoping he was better off than when he left home.

The faithful day arrived when he decided to return home and surprise his aged parents. He went back home with his car and drove in.

His father was busy with his machete working on the land when the car packed behind him and the young man came down.

Upon realising that it was his son, the old man threw his machete on the land and hugged his son with tears.

The mother was also seen running down towards her son with wide open arms. The young man picked her up above the ground and hugged her tightly.

She was smiling sweetly as he spun her around. The happy mum took a good look at him and knelt looking towards heaven.

According to him, his mother who has been unwell for a long time, instantly recovered the moment she set her eyes on him.

Onlookers arrived at the scene to watch and record the entire joyful homecoming. He was welcomed with open arms and tears of joy.

Social media reactions

@Suprême de l'Univers commented:

"Who is cutting onion here."

@fatmatafarmah8 wrote:

"Oh lord bless me so that my parents will feel this kind of joy."

@user7116189372754 commented:

"I'm literally crying."

@dorcaskafui2 wrote:

"This story is my favourite motivation, I will always push harder to make my mother feel happy like this because this kind of happiness is healing."

@emyheart1 commented:

"I don't know why am crying."

@carolblessing wrote:

"God please keep my parents alive for me..help me to shine an make them proud God i beg."

@Khan Edith commented:

"I can't wait to make my mom feel so blessed for having me."

@Angel commented:

"I miss my mum I wish she was alive she would have welcome me like the day I will come to Nigeria am so heartbroken."

@Francis evidence said:

"God bless my brother anywere he is now so dat when he will return it will be a gathering of celebration."

@Enoagar commented:

"Awwww this is adorable."

@cutehapadon commented:

"Am cutting onions love lays here."

@user7475295682877 exclaimed:

"Who's cutting the dam onions?!"

@cute ..esan..first ..lady commented:

"Congratulations to you and your family."

@Chiny Jordan wrote:

"See me blushing."

@Giziminaj and Moi said:

"Miss my parents soo badly."

