A video of a little boy who was excited and knew exactly who was knocking the door even though he did not see the person has warmed hearts

The little kid immediately jumped up when he heard a knock and began to call Daddy indicating that he knew it was his father that is behind the door

In a video shared by @ivyoutwest, a little child immediately jumps out of the cushion the moment he hears a knock at the door and begins to call Daddy, daddy, daddy.

He was so excited and happy that he jumped all over the place with joy as he rushed to the door to hug his father.

Little boy excited and happy to see dad. Photo credit: @ivyoutwest Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

It was a moment of real bond between father and son that showed how much love they have for each other in the family.

Many social media users who reacted to the video were also moved by the little kid's show of love for his father and wished they had a son like that too.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Szyy reacted:

"Lovely baby."

@user5842486563465 said:

"warms my heart when my kids were small and me coming home from work to them."

@user400731759677 wrote:

"My boy do the same G."

@Emmchy commented:

"beautiful son God bless you"

@lovenesslulu655 also reacted:

"my son misses alot, I think I need a husband, somebody please."

@mmathato also commented:

"family like this. i wish God can bless me a man who value his."

@mashezl234 also wrote:

This is my son all the time. An awesome feeling."

@IsabellaHouse also said:

"These home owners are so sweet. Wow, he can tell who is outside before dad opens the door."

Source: Legit.ng